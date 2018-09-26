// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Pashinyan-Trump meeting did not happen due to “scheduling conflicts”

September 26, 2018 - 12:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - No meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. President Donald Trump happened due to scheduling conflicts, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told reporters on Wednesday, September 26.

According to him, both sides were in favor of organizing one such meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

Balayan added, however, that preparations for a future meeting between the two are still underway.

