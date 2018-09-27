Massive ancient building discovered in Egypt
September 27, 2018 - 13:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Archaeologists have uncovered a "massive" building that was once part of Egypt’s ancient capital city, Fox News reports.
Experts discovered the building, which measures 56 feet by 48 feet, in the town of Mit Rahina, 12 miles south of Cairo.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says the building is likely part of the residential block in the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis.
Memphis, founded around 3,100 B.C., was home to Menes, the king who united Upper and Lower Egypt.
In a Facebook post, Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry said that archaeologists also uncovered an attached building that includes a large Roman bath and a chamber likely for religious rituals.
The building is the latest fascinating ancient find in Egypt. Archaeologists, for example, recently discovered a stunning sphinx statue at an ancient temple in southern Egypt.
In another project, archaeologists unlocked the secrets of a mysterious ancient ‘cursed’ black granite sarcophagus.
The massive coffin, which was excavated in the city of Alexandria, was found to contain three skeletons and gold sheets with the remains. The tomb also dates back to the Ptolemaic era.
Experts in southern Egypt recently discovered an extremely rare marble head depicting the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius.
In Australia, archaeologists found the tattered remains of an ancient priestess in a 2,500-year-old Egyptian coffin that was long thought to be empty.
On the other side of the world, a rare ancient artifact depicting the famous female pharaoh Hatshepsut surfaced in the U.K. Stunning new research also claims that King Tutankhamun may have been a boy soldier, challenging the theory he was a weak and sickly youth before his mysterious death at around 18 years of age.
Experts in the U.K. also found the world’s oldest figurative tattoos on two ancient Egyptian mummies recently, one of which is the oldest tattooed female ever discovered.
Top stories
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian American Museum launches Groundbreaking Campaign The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced the launch of its Groundbreaking Campaign.
CIS countries start air defense drills involving 100 bombers, fighters More than 130 command and control posts started performing training tasks at 08:00 Moscow time, the ministry said.
Minister: Armenia ready to expand humanitarian mission in Syria Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met the United Nations special envoy for the Syria crisis Staffan de Mistura.
Armenia established diplomatic relations with Kiribati A protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Kiribati was signed in New York.