Armenia’s former ruling party against urgent elections
September 28, 2018 - 15:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s former ruling party “is against” urgent developments and elections, spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov has said, according to Aysor.am.
Sharmazanov, who is also the Vice President of the National Assembly, said the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is ready for dialogue, but not for confrontation.
“To be ready for dialogue, however, doesn’t mean to agree with the proposal of a rival party,” Sharmazanov added.
“I am against self-dissolution, you can’t dissolve the National Assembly so that one individual retains power.”
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that he will launch consultations with the parliamentary and non-parliamentary groups to initiate the process of the dissolution of the National Assembly and hold snap parliamentary elections.
