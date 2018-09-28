ZAZ to arrive in Armenia for Francophonie gala concert
September 28, 2018 - 17:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French singer-songwriter ZAZ will perform at a concert set to be held in Yerevan on the sidelines of the Summit of La Francophonie, French ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte told a press conference on Friday, September 28.
"We are aware that ZAZ is very popular in Armenia," the ambassador said, according to Panorama.am.
While the date of the concert is yet to be determined, Lacôte said French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour's possible arrival is a "surprise".
Dozens of heads of state and government are expected to arrive in Yerevan for the summit, which is slated for October 11-12.
