Karabakh provides update on contact line situation

September 29, 2018 - 13:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 230 ceasefire violations - some 3000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of September 23-29, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook live that he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have agreed to instruct the Defense Ministers in both countries to take measures to reduce the tension on the border and the Nagorno Karabakh contact line.

Pashinyan said earlier that he and Aliyev had a "short conversation" when the two were attending the session of the Council of Heads of State of CIS member countries in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

