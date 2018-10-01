// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

CEC sums up Yerevan elections, distributes mandates

October 1, 2018 - 12:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Central Electoral Commission on Sunday, September 30 summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.

Elections were held across the Armenian capital on September 23. My Step bloc, which is backed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, secured more than 81% of all the ballots cast in elections.

With a total of 65 members, the Council of Elders will now be comprised of My Step (57 mandates), Prosperous Armenia Party (5 mandates) and Luys (Light) bloc (3 mandates).

My Step is led by actor and comedian Hayk Marutyan who supported Pashinyan throughout the velvet revolution which saw the resignation of former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and the election of Pashinyan as the country’s new PM.

As a result, Marutyan will be installed as mayor of the Armenian capital.

Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

