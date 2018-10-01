// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'will not travel to Azerbaijan' for Europa League game

October 1, 2018 - 14:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel to Azerbaijan for Thursday, October 's Europa League game at Qarabag amid the country's conflict with his native Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, ESPN FC cited sources familiar with the matter as saying.

Mkhitaryan would have needed a special permit to enter Azerbaijan because of its ban on Armenians but has opted not to apply for one, the sources said. He also missed a trip to Azerbaijan in 2015 when with Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal coach Unai Emery said last month that he hoped Mkhitaryan could make the trip despite the political situation, but sources said both the player and his family were against going and the club have respected their wishes.

Azerbaijan's ban comes amid the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The dispute could also affect Mkhitaryan's availability for the Europa League final, should Arsenal reach it, with the game to be played at the Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku.

Photo. Getty Images
