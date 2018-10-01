Henrikh Mkhitaryan 'will not travel to Azerbaijan' for Europa League game
October 1, 2018 - 14:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel to Azerbaijan for Thursday, October 's Europa League game at Qarabag amid the country's conflict with his native Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, ESPN FC cited sources familiar with the matter as saying.
Mkhitaryan would have needed a special permit to enter Azerbaijan because of its ban on Armenians but has opted not to apply for one, the sources said. He also missed a trip to Azerbaijan in 2015 when with Borussia Dortmund.
Arsenal coach Unai Emery said last month that he hoped Mkhitaryan could make the trip despite the political situation, but sources said both the player and his family were against going and the club have respected their wishes.
Azerbaijan's ban comes amid the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
The dispute could also affect Mkhitaryan's availability for the Europa League final, should Arsenal reach it, with the game to be played at the Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku.
Photo. Getty Images
Top stories
Mkhitaryan supplied a pair of assists during the Gunners' 4-2 win vs Vorskla but ended the Europa League match with an ankle complaint.
Former head coach of the Albanian national football team Gianni De Biasi could become the new head of the Armenian team.
Arsenal said "Right ankle from Vorskla match on Thursday. Currently being assessed ahead of Sunday’s match against Everton."
Mkhitaryan said: "He [Emery] has won this competition three times and it's very important to us, for Arsenal."
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Iran says three satellites ready for space launch One of them will be placed into the orbit 500 kilometers above the earth’s surface and its data will be used for developing programs.
Armenia PM describes Aznavour's death as "universal loss" “This is a universal loss. Aznavour created national and universal values,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed.
Armenia special services involved in CSTO's Search-2018 drills The special services of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are taking part in the maneuvers.
CSTO's first-ever Air Bridge-2018 drills kick off in Russia The Collective Security Organization’s first-ever joint air exercise Vozdushny Most-2018 has begun in Yekaterinburg.