Armenia PM describes Aznavour's death as "universal loss"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed condolences over the death of world famous French-Armenian singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour on Monday, October 1.

“This is a universal loss. Aznavour created national and universal values,” Pashinyan stressed.

Aznavour died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.

The performer, born to Armenian immigrants, sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.

He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.