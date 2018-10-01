Armenia PM describes Aznavour's death as "universal loss"
October 1, 2018 - 17:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed condolences over the death of world famous French-Armenian singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour on Monday, October 1.
“This is a universal loss. Aznavour created national and universal values,” Pashinyan stressed.
Aznavour died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
The performer, born to Armenian immigrants, sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.
He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.
Top stories
70-year-old Petik Hakobyan has been found cultivating cannabis in his greenhouse in the Armenian village of Hovtamej, the police said.
Armenia is among the 10 fastest-growing destinations in Europe, whose tourism according to new data from the UNWTO.
Now stepping inside Zvartnots, once the crossroads of Europe and Asia, is like being transported back four decades.
A civilian from the village of the border Armenian village of Koti was injured in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on September 15.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran says three satellites ready for space launch One of them will be placed into the orbit 500 kilometers above the earth’s surface and its data will be used for developing programs.
Armenia special services involved in CSTO's Search-2018 drills The special services of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are taking part in the maneuvers.
CSTO's first-ever Air Bridge-2018 drills kick off in Russia The Collective Security Organization’s first-ever joint air exercise Vozdushny Most-2018 has begun in Yekaterinburg.
French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour dies aged 94 French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.