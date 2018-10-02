World stars mourn the death of Charles Aznavour
October 2, 2018 - 17:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hollywood stars and world famous artists have been mourning the death of legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour who passed away on Monday, October 1 at the age of 94.
Spanish singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias wrote on his Twitter account: "Rest in peace, my lovely friend."
English singer said, in turn, that Aznavour personified French culture and was a world star, adding that he was lucky to sing with him.
American actress and singer Liza Minnelli, who too performed with Aznavour, said in a Facebook post: "Charles was my mentor, my friend, my love... I will miss him forever..."
Aznavour, born to Armenian immigrants, sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.
He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.
Fans and admirers have been holding candlelit vigils all around the globe to mourn the passing of the beloved singer and songwriter.
