ServiceTitan opening engineering office in Armenia
October 2, 2018 - 15:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - ServiceTitan is opening an engineering office in Armenia, First Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and It Hakob Arshakyan said in a Facebook post.
According to the Deputy Minister, the agreement was reached during a recent visit by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan to Los Angeles.
"It is one of the fastest growing Silicon Valley companies, which will be conducting interviews from October 11 to 15 in Yerevan," Arshakyan said.
