"Game of Thrones" and Johnnie Walker unveil a scotch whisky

October 2, 2018 - 17:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Johnnie Walker and HBO introduce the White Walker by Johnnie Walker and The Game of Thrones Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection, a limited-edition collaboration that makes everyone wonder how this hadn't happened already, Esquire reports.

According to a press release, the "limited-edition whiskies are inspired by the iconic characters and the creative world of Westeros and beyond and are here to tide fans over during their wait for the eighth and final season."

The eighth season, expected to premiere in April, has been long-anticipated since the show last aired in July of 2017.

White Walker, available this month, is a 41.7% ABV blend of Scottish single malts with notes of carmelized sugar and vanilla. It's best served chilled (naturally) and comes in a 750ml bottle. In November, the Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection drops, featuring eight different scotches, each paired to a different House of Westeros and the Night's Watch. Prices will range from $29.99 to 64.99.

