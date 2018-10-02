Quebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artist
October 2, 2018 - 17:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Quebec provincial police have recovered 19 paintings done by renowned Canadian-Armenian artist Armand Tatossian, which were stolen over a decade ago, CBC reports.
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
That's because the painting had been stolen over a decade ago.
Quebec provincial police, Sûreté du Québec, have recovered more than a dozen paintings by Armand Tatossian that were stolen from a storage locker in Vaudreuil Dorion, a suburb of Montreal.
Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau told As It Happens that a 51-year-old man was arrested on Sept. 20. He has since been released, and is expected to be charged with theft and possession of stolen goods.
Mary says the paintings were from the family's collection, which also included pieces by their grandfather, great-grandfather, and their father as well.
"So, you know, there are some paintings that were made before the [Armenian] genocide, 1915, that my grandparents and great-grandparents had brought with them," she said.
Top stories
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attended the opening of n exhibition titled "Armenia!"
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan has urged the international community to rein in Azerbaijan.
Partner news
Latest news
"Game of Thrones" and Johnnie Walker unveil a scotch whisky White Walker, available this month, is a 41.7% ABV blend of Scottish single malts with notes of carmelized sugar and vanilla.
Postage stamp celebrating “Europa 2018” cancelled in Armenia The stamp is issued within the frameworks of EUROPA international program of the Association of European Postal Operators
Syrian opposition, Russian diplomat discuss situation in Idlib The sides exchanged views on the current situation in Syria, especially in the Idlib de-escalation zone.
ServiceTitan opening engineering office in Armenia According to the Deputy Minister, the agreement was reached during a recent visit by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan to Los Angeles.