VivaCell-MTS unveils new installment options
October 3, 2018 - 11:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Wednesday, October 3 that you can now buy a mobile device by installment in the company’s service centers through Unibank with 0% annual interest rate, 0% down payment, for a maximum period of 12 months and without any monthly service fee. The minimum cost of the device should be AMD 29 900.
The credit limit for mobile device acquisition is AMD 1,500,000, the company said.
Prioritizing the customers' comfort, VivaCell-MTS gives an opportunity to get the installment loan on the spot for a wide range of mobile devices in different price categories.
Top stories
Apple announced iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, which will be available in Armenia beginning September 28.
Turnover in the tech sector has swelled from a humble $96 million in 2008 to over $765 million in 2017.
The Note 9 will be sold in two configurations: there’s a 128GB / 6GB RAM model for $999 and a top-tier 512GB/8GB RAM version for $1,250.
PicsArt, as a leading platform in the social media space, has over 300 employees and offices in the U.S., Armenia and China.
Partner news
Latest news
Processed meat consumption linked to breast cancer risk: study Investigators did not observe a significant association between red (unprocessed) meat intake and risk of breast cancer.
Syrian army advances in key region amid resistance from Islamic State The Syrian Arab Army has been involved in a fierce battle with the Islamic State (IS) in the Al-Safa region for several weeks now
Mysterious ancient petroglyphs depict unexpected creatures Thousands of petroglyphs depicting animals, humans, and geometric designs have been discovered in India's western state of Maharashtra.
Denmark unveils petrol and diesel car ban plan Denmark’s government is presenting the plan as a way to curb vehicle pollution and combat climate change.