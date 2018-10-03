VivaCell-MTS unveils new installment options

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced on Wednesday, October 3 that you can now buy a mobile device by installment in the company’s service centers through Unibank with 0% annual interest rate, 0% down payment, for a maximum period of 12 months and without any monthly service fee. The minimum cost of the device should be AMD 29 900.

The credit limit for mobile device acquisition is AMD 1,500,000, the company said.

Prioritizing the customers' comfort, VivaCell-MTS gives an opportunity to get the installment loan on the spot for a wide range of mobile devices in different price categories.