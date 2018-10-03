Iran's Revolutionary Guard 'killed 40 Islamic State militants' in Syria
October 3, 2018 - 11:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) attack on eastern Syria this week resulted in the death of 40 Islamic State (ISIS), Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajzadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s aerospace forces, said on Tuesday.
According to Hajzadeh, the IRGC was operating on information that was received from the Quds Forces in Syria.
“We had a successful operation and in our other operation against terrorist groups in Kurdistan Region,” Hajzadeh said, as quoted by state-owned IRNA.
“The information we received by the IRGC Ground Force was so helpful,” he stated.
Hajzadeh said that the Quds Forces relied on information from their drones because they could not physically scout the area due to the U.S. military presence in the eastern part of the Euphrates River Valley.
