Armenia congratulates Germany on Unity Day

October 3, 2018 - 12:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry has congratulated Berlin on the German Unity Day on October 3.

The Ministry's Twitter page shared a picture of the Brandenburg Gate in the German capital, depicting people celebrating the day.

The Day of German Unity marks the anniversary of German reunification in 1990 when the goal of a united Germany, that originated in the middle of the 19th century, was fulfilled again.

Today, October 3 is a the only public holiday in Germany, established on the federal level.

