Wine festival in Armenia a popular event for Russian tourists

October 3, 2018 - 13:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The national wine festival in Armenia is one of the 3 most popular among Russian tourists gastronomic festivals in the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) among Russian travelers, TurStat analytical agency reveals.

Also among the three most popular festivals, held in fall 2018, are those of Moldova and Azerbaijan.

The rating is based on the analysis of the popularity of tours and the uniqueness of events.

The national wine festival of Armenia will be celebrated on October 6 in the village of Areni, Vayots Dzor province.

