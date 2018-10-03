Wine festival in Armenia a popular event for Russian tourists
October 3, 2018 - 13:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The national wine festival in Armenia is one of the 3 most popular among Russian tourists gastronomic festivals in the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) among Russian travelers, TurStat analytical agency reveals.
Also among the three most popular festivals, held in fall 2018, are those of Moldova and Azerbaijan.
The rating is based on the analysis of the popularity of tours and the uniqueness of events.
The national wine festival of Armenia will be celebrated on October 6 in the village of Areni, Vayots Dzor province.
Top stories
“We hope the exhibition will help Armenia reach international podiums easily and more often,” Hakobyan said.
French singer-songwriter ZAZ will perform at a concert set to be held in Yerevan on the sidelines of the Summit of La Francophonie
Armenia, on the far eastern border of the Western world, has long been overlooked in the history of Christian art.
Playing the “5 Second Rule” game with host Ellen DeGeneres, Cher revealed that who she would like to collaborate with
Partner news
Latest news
Processed meat consumption linked to breast cancer risk: study Investigators did not observe a significant association between red (unprocessed) meat intake and risk of breast cancer.
Syrian army advances in key region amid resistance from Islamic State The Syrian Arab Army has been involved in a fierce battle with the Islamic State (IS) in the Al-Safa region for several weeks now
Mysterious ancient petroglyphs depict unexpected creatures Thousands of petroglyphs depicting animals, humans, and geometric designs have been discovered in India's western state of Maharashtra.
Denmark unveils petrol and diesel car ban plan Denmark’s government is presenting the plan as a way to curb vehicle pollution and combat climate change.