Monument to Armenian alphabet opens in Ukraine

PanARMENIAN.Net - A monument dedicated to the Armenian alphabet was opened in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia on Tuesday, October 2 when the city was celebrating the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan and the 100th anniversary of the First Armenian Republic.

The monument is one of the largest ones dedicated to the Armenian alphabet outside Armenia.

The opening ceremony was attended by the governor of the Zaporizhia Oblast Konstantin Bryl, community representatives and clergy members.