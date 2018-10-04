Russia says welcomes positive trends in Karabakh settlement
October 4, 2018 - 15:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow welcomes all the positive trends in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, October 4.
Zakharova was asked whether there really is progress in the negotiation process.
“We welcome all the positive trends that have been observed in the Karabakh settlement,” she said.
“Now it is important to build up on [the trends] and not hurt [the process] with careless rhetoric, which, unfortunately, has been taking place lately.”
“For our part, we will provide all the necessary assistance to these positive trends,” Zakharova said.
Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov met on September 27 on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the settlement process.
On September 28, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "had a conversation" in Dushanbe. According to Pashinyan, the two agreed to instruct the Defense Ministers in both countries to take measures to reduce the tension on the border and the Nagorno Karabakh contact line.
