Foreign Ministry spokesman named Armenia's envoy to Netherlands
October 5, 2018 - 10:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan has been appointed the ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands, the Ministry said in a tweet on Thursday, October 4.
Balayan who will continue fulfilling the duties of spokesperson until the end of the Francophonie events, will also assume the role of the country's Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
Balayan first joined the Foreign Ministry as spokesman back in 2008.
Armenia is hosting the 17th Francophonie Summit on October 11-12, with a host of world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to arrive in Yerevan.
Top stories
According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran offered to use Russia-U.S. line to alert on Syria attacks At least 25 people were killed and more than 60 others injured during September terror attack in Ahvaz.
Armenia will produce parts for modernization of T-72 tanks According to a colonel, two years ago the Armed Forces were considering which concept of modernization of tanks to choose.
Eight-year-old girl draws ancient pre-Viking-era sword from lake Saga Vanecek found the artifact while playing in Vidöstern lake near her family's holiday home in the south of the country.
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad Among those put forward this year were the Syrian civilian aid group the White Helmets, Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper.