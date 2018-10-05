Foreign Ministry spokesman named Armenia's envoy to Netherlands

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan has been appointed the ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands, the Ministry said in a tweet on Thursday, October 4.

Balayan who will continue fulfilling the duties of spokesperson until the end of the Francophonie events, will also assume the role of the country's Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Balayan first joined the Foreign Ministry as spokesman back in 2008.

Armenia is hosting the 17th Francophonie Summit on October 11-12, with a host of world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to arrive in Yerevan.