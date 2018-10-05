French President to reportedly visit Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Azerbaijan next week, the French newspaper La Tribune reports.

During the visit, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the issue of signing a contract between the French industrial group Naval Group and the Azerbaijani government on the construction of an Offshore Patrol Vessel 90 (OPV 90) in the country will be high on the agenda, according to the report.

Macron will arrive in Armenia to participate in the 17th Summit of La Francophonie alongside many other world leaders such is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The summit will be held on October 11-12.