Ghanaian President to arrive in Armenia October 10

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will arrive in Yerevan to participate in the XVII Francophonie Summit er on October 11-12, My Joy Online says.

Ghana, which has been an Associate Member of La Francophonie since 2006, will be admitted at the Summit as a Full Member.

Ghana, which has been an Associate Member of La Francophonie since 2006, will be admitted at the Summit as a Full Member.

The Armenian capital will host the XVII Francophonie Summit on October 11-12. 24 heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to arrive in the country to participate in the summit.