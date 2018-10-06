Ghanaian President to arrive in Armenia October 10
October 6, 2018 - 15:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will arrive in Yerevan to participate in the XVII Francophonie Summit er on October 11-12, My Joy Online says.
On October 10 the President will fly to Yerevan, Armenia, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to the Summit.
Ghana, which has been an Associate Member of La Francophonie since 2006, will be admitted at the Summit as a Full Member.
The Armenian capital will host the XVII Francophonie Summit on October 11-12. 24 heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to arrive in the country to participate in the summit.
