Artsakh President sends condolences to Montserrat Caballé's family
October 8, 2018 - 13:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on Monday, October 8 sent a letter of condolences to the family of Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballé who died on October 6 at the age of 85.
"She belonged to those exceptional people who contributed to the dissemination of goodness and humanity in the world with their activity, principles and ideas, shed light and warmth around them," Sahakyan said.
"The visit of the soprano to Artsakh and her album “Armenia and Artsakh: The Island of Christianity” became a significant event in our country's life, making a substantial contribution to introducing Artsakh to the world."
Caballé had been in hospital since the middle of last month following a spell of ill health. Her funeral is expected to take place on Monday.
The artist, who turned 85 in April, had been suffering from ill health for years after having a stroke in 2012.
Top stories
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Pashinyan told reporters at the opening of Kamar business center that Aliyev left an expression of a "normal" person.
Partner news
Latest news
First hiking map for Armenia’s Dilijan National Park in the works Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
VivaCell-MTS draws iPhone SE, Honor 9 Lite smartphones To participate in the draw, you need to obtain a smartphone from VivaCell-MTS service centers, either in cash or by installment.
France ‘concerned’ over Russian delivery of S-300 system to Syria “France is concerned by Russia’s delivery of sophisticated anti-aircraft capacities benefiting the Syrian regime,” a spokesperson said.
Vegetable oil production plant to be established in Armenia Ghalbourjian Group, in particular, aims to start production of vegetable oil and other additives.