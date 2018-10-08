Artsakh President sends condolences to Montserrat Caballé's family

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on Monday, October 8 sent a letter of condolences to the family of Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballé who died on October 6 at the age of 85.

"She belonged to those exceptional people who contributed to the dissemination of goodness and humanity in the world with their activity, principles and ideas, shed light and warmth around them," Sahakyan said.

"The visit of the soprano to Artsakh and her album “Armenia and Artsakh: The Island of Christianity” became a significant event in our country's life, making a substantial contribution to introducing Artsakh to the world."

Caballé had been in hospital since the middle of last month following a spell of ill health. Her funeral is expected to take place on Monday.

The artist, who turned 85 in April, had been suffering from ill health for years after having a stroke in 2012.