"Old Armenia" slot game with special symbols and ornaments in the works
October 9, 2018 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Eye Motion, a B2B software provider for iGaming industry, is going to market one of its unique slot games, Old Armenia, which makes the player to feel old Armenian’s breath.
It includes Armenian letters, symbols, ornaments, which show Armenian culture, the cokpany said in a press release.
The player will have an opportunity to enjoy the game and win 243 win ways. The game Old Armenia is full of bonus chances Free Spins, Bonus Games.
Eye Motion has promised to work out rather interesting and original games.
