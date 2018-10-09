IMF raises Armenia's growth outlook for 2018 to 6%
October 9, 2018 - 14:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The International Monetary Fund has raised Armenia's growth outlook for 2018 from 3.4% to 6%, the IMF said in its October issue of the Challenges to Steady Growth report.
According to the Fund, the country's economy will grow by 4.8% in 2019 instead of the 3.5% forecasted earlier.
Inflation, meanwhile, is projected at 3% in 2018 and at 4.4% in 2019.
IMF revealed in an earlier post that the size of the shadow economy in Armenia in 2015 was smaller than those of the country’s South Caucasus neighbors - Azerbaijan and Georgia. According to the survey titled “Shadow Economies Around the World: What Did We Learn Over the Last 20 Years?”, Armenia’s shadow economy was estimated to be 36% in 2015, against the 43.6% in Azerbaijan and 53% in Georgia.
Top stories
The first meeting of the European Union-Armenia Partnership Committee in Trade configuration under the CEPA.
Armenia has been included in the report titled Best European Countries for Business 2018 compiled by the European Chamber.
Armenia has claimed the 68th spot in the rating of the world’s innovative economies and has made it to the list of innovation achievers
It has been agreed that Iran’s gas export volume to Armenia and dispatch of electricity from Armenia back to Iran should grow as of 2018.
Partner news
Latest news
Existing drug could treat triple-negative breast cancer New research has revealed that an existing drug could be repurposed to treat some of the people with this form of breast cancer.
U.S. envoy: Armenia PM reminds him of 2nd U.S. President Adams Mills has said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian reminds him of second President of the United States John Adams.
U.S. nominee to Baku condemns violence on Karabakh contact line “We appreciate Menendez for raising key concerns about Azerbaijan’s ongoing bellicose rhetoric,” stated Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian.
Romanian Senate ratifies EU-Armenia agreement According to Minasyan, the law will enter into force after the Romanian President signs and officially publishes the document.