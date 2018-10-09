Arms sale to Azerbaijan unacceptable, Armenia tells Slovakia
October 9, 2018 - 15:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The sale of weapons by MSM Martin to Azerbaijan is worrying and unacceptable, Deputy President of the Armenian National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov has said at a meeting with the Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia, Andrej Danko.
Meeting Danko in Antalia on Tuesday, October 9, Sharmazanov said Azerbaijan uses the weapons brought from the Slovakian company against the civilian population of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).
The sides stressed the importance of finding a resolution to all the conflicts out there, including the one in Karabakh.
Also, Sharmazanov and Danko discussed cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.
At the end of the meeting in the Turkish city, Sharmazanov called for an early ratification by the Slovakian parliament of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, signed between the European Union and Armenia in November 2017.
Both Houses of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, as well as the European Parliament, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have so far ratified the CEPA.
Negotiations on the new EU-Armenia partnership agreement were launched in 2015 and concluded in 2017. It was then signed by both sides in November 2017.
The final agreement marks a deeper EU-Armenia political dialogue, broadens the scope of economic cooperation and provides new opportunities for closer ties on energy, transport, infrastructure, environment, trade, education and other sectors.
Top stories
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
Partner news
Latest news
Existing drug could treat triple-negative breast cancer New research has revealed that an existing drug could be repurposed to treat some of the people with this form of breast cancer.
U.S. envoy: Armenia PM reminds him of 2nd U.S. President Adams Mills has said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian reminds him of second President of the United States John Adams.
U.S. nominee to Baku condemns violence on Karabakh contact line “We appreciate Menendez for raising key concerns about Azerbaijan’s ongoing bellicose rhetoric,” stated Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian.
Canadian firm to launch production of food additives in Armenia "The products made after the clinical research will be supplied to the local and EAEU markets," said Giro Jebenyan.