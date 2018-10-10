Armenia President talks political situation with PM, NA Speaker
October 10, 2018 - 10:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Tuesday, October 9 held separate meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan to discuss the current political situation in the country.
When on a working visit in the United States, Sarkissian had promised to hold consultations with the government and the parliament as soon as he returned to the country.
At the meetings in Yerevan on Tuesday, the President hailed the negotiation processes of previous days.
According to him, dialogue is the only way of overcoming challenges.
Pashinyan has proposed holding snap elections by December 2018, the former ruling Republican Party, however, opposes the idea and suggests pushing the date back to May 2019.
In a statement published on Tuesday, the Republicans said they are not planning to nominate their own candidate for the post of the Prime Minister in the upcoming elections.
