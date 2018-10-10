Sophia the robot communicating with Francophonie Forum attendees

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sophia, a social humanoid robot equipped with artificial intelligence, is participating in the Francophonie Economic Forum currently underway in Yerevan.

Sophia is communicating with the participants of the Forum at the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.

Armenia is hosting the 17th Francophonie Summit on October 11-12, with a host of world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to participate.

Sophia became the world's first robot citizen after being granted Saudi citizenship during her visit to the Kingdom.