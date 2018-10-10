// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Sophia the robot communicating with Francophonie Forum attendees (video)

Sophia the robot communicating with Francophonie Forum attendees
 October 10, 2018 - 12:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sophia, a social humanoid robot equipped with artificial intelligence, is participating in the Francophonie Economic Forum currently underway in Yerevan.

Sophia is communicating with the participants of the Forum at the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.

Armenia is hosting the 17th Francophonie Summit on October 11-12, with a host of world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to participate.

Sophia became the world's first robot citizen after being granted Saudi citizenship during her visit to the Kingdom.

ServiceTitan mull opening an engineering office in ArmeniaServiceTitan mull opening an engineering office in Armenia
According to the Deputy Minister, the agreement was reached during a recent visit by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan to Los Angeles.
iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max coming to Armenia September 28iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max coming to Armenia September 28
Apple announced iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, which will be available in Armenia beginning September 28.
Eurasianet: Armenia's IT sector is an island of innovationEurasianet: Armenia's IT sector is an island of innovation
Turnover in the tech sector has swelled from a humble $96 million in 2008 to over $765 million in 2017.
Samsung launches Galaxy Note 9, the most expensive Android phone yetSamsung launches Galaxy Note 9, the most expensive Android phone yet
The Note 9 will be sold in two configurations: there’s a 128GB / 6GB RAM model for $999 and a top-tier 512GB/8GB RAM version for $1,250.
Armenia's smart cribs sing a lullaby and tell a story

Bringing comfort, design and more

 Latest news
Armenia PM’s children will be vaccinated against HPV Wife of the Armenian Prime Minister Anna Hakobyan has said that she is going to have her daughters vaccinate against HPV.
Turkish-backed rebels reportedly launch assault from buffer zone According to the source, the National Liberation Front launched an attack on Aleppo city from the western part of the province.
EaP foreign ministers to meet in Luxemburg on October 15 Ministers of foreign affairs of the Eastern Partnership member states will meet for talks in Luxemburg on 15 October.
Armenia looking to acquire firefighting helicopters Minister of Emergency Situation Feliks Tsolakyan has said that Armenia is planning to purchase firefighting helicopters.