Islamic State chief "orders 320 members to be killed for disloyalty"
October 10, 2018 - 14:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Islamic State (IS) chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi has called on hundreds of followers to be executed for disloyalty to the militant group, Al-Masdar News says.
Citing intelligence reports, Shafaq News stated that Baghdadi ordered 320 members of the group to be executed for disloyalty in Syria and Iraq.
The report said Baghdadi “issued an order to kill 320 of his followers for their betrayal of the so-called Islamic State and their recklessness, a matter which inflicted heavy losses on the group in both Iraq and Syria.”
According to the sources, there are high-profile commanders on Baghdadi’s list, including Abu al-Baraa al-Ansari, Sief al-Din al-Iraqi, Abu Otham al-Tal Afari, Abu Iman al-Mowahed and Marawan Hadid al-Suri.
This execution order comes just a week after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a large-scale assault on the Islamic State’s positions near the key border-city of Albukamal.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Tomb of a pharaoh's 'sole friend' found in Egypt The remains of a tomb complex belonging to the "sole friend" of an Egyptian pharaoh have been discovered near a pyramid in Egypt.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan "fully focused" on Armenia national team "Full focus on the #armenia national team," the Arsenal star captioned picture he posted on Instagram.
Sasna Tsrer member Pavel Manukyan released on bail Pavel Manukyan, a member of the armed group that stormed a police department in July 2016, was released from prison.
Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission members to frontline posts The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, October 10 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact.