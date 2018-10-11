Armenia establishes diplomatic ties with Gambia
October 11, 2018 - 14:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Wednesday, October 10 met his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara who arrived in Armenia to attend the 35th Ministerial Conference of la Francophonie.
At the meeting, the foreign ministers signed a protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, expressing conviction that the move will contribute to the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Mnatsakanyan said the Armenian side prioritizes cooperation with the African continent as an important platform for the development of ties, noting multilateral formats, in particular the International Organization of la Francophonie.
In this context, Mnatsakanyan and Tangara exchanged views on the agenda of the 35th Ministerial Conference of the WPF.
The Armenian capital of Yerevan is hosting the XVII Summit of La Francophonie on October 11-12.
