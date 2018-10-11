France's Macron leaves a touching note at Armenian Genocide Museum

PanARMENIAN.Net - French President Emmanuel Macron left a touching note in the book of honorable guests when visiting the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute in Yerevan on Thursday, October 11.

"We are here today with heavy emotions. On behalf of France, I pay tribute to the memory of all those who fell with 'the sun in their eyes', those who 'just wanted to live'," Macron wrote.

"France exposed the Genocide back in 1915. And it accepted the children and families who were fleeing the genocide, and those who glorified our nation even more.

"France will never forget and will fight for truth and recognition. This sad bowing [is] for those who fell. For present and future generations.”

Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, visited the Armenian Genocide memorial. The two are in Yerevan to participate in the XVII Summit Of la Francophonie.