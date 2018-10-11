Azerbaijani troops shoot a dog at Armenian post in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan’s frontline units have violated the ceasefire and shot a dog at one of the Armenian posts, a representative of the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President said in a Facebook post.

Arshavir Gharamyan, who previously served as the Director of the country’s National Security Service, posted pictures of the wounded down on social media.

According to Gharamyan, Azerbaijani troops fired more than 40 shots within just an hour.