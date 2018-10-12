President of Tunisia invites Armen Sarkissian for official visit

PanARMENIAN.Net - During XVII La Francophonie Summit, Armenian president Armen Sarkissian holds list of meeting with the leaders of the participant countries. Sarkissian had a meeting with the president of the Republic of Tunisia, Beji Caid Essebsi whose country will be the next host of the La Francophonie Summit.

Tunisian president invited Armen Sarkissian for an official visit to his country. As reported by the press service of the president, during the meeting the leaders of the both countries highlighted the importance of mutual steps towards deepening bilateral relations.

La Francophonie international organisation’s XVII Summit is being held in Yerevan. The theme of the event is “Living together, respecting solidarity, humanistic values and diversity as the basis for peace and prosperity in the francophone area". Delegations from 84 countries arrived to Yerevan for the Summit. Leaders of 38 countries including, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who already are in Yerevan, will attend the event.