Armenians of Tbilisi protest for protection of city’s Armenian heritage

October 15, 2018 - 22:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - On October 14, a protest with the claims “Save Armenian historic and cultural heritage of Tbilisi” took place in the Georgian capital. After the Sunday Mass, several dozen parishioners led by priests moved towards Shamkhoretsots monastery. The priests read a prayer and the parishioners lighted candles after which the participants of the protests left, states the message of the Armenian diaspora in Georgia.

Solely the Armenian diaspora in Georgia participated in the “protest”. The rest of other organizations refrained from taking part in the event. The MPs of Georgian parliament who are originally Armenian as well as representatives of Georgian society were not present at the protest as well.

“We wish to hope that the way that this protest was held is the consequence of the fact that no preparation works and discussions about the events took place in advance, and the representatives of the Armenian society learnt about the protest via social media only 2 days before it took place”, states the official message.

Armenian Shamkhoretsots or Red Gospel, St. Astvatsatsin Church from 19th century located in Tbilisi is under danger of collapse. One of the 6 so called “disputable” churches in Tbilisi, the once tallest church or whatever remained from it in Avlabari (the district with most Armenian population in Tbilisi) currently belongs to the Ministry of Culture and Monuments Protection of Georgia.

