// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

US Deputy Assistant Secretary: USA is ready to support Armenia in making reforms

US Deputy Assistant Secretary: USA is ready to support Armenia in making reforms
October 15, 2018 - 22:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - USA is ready to support Armenian government to make reforms in the country. The statement was made by the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, George Kent during his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan.

PM Pashinyan welcomed Kent to Armenia stating that this is a good opportunity to discuss the agenda and development of mutual relations and cooperation for two countries.

George Kent stated that he is very happy to visit Armenia during the period of changes in the country and that US gives a great importance for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation with Armenia.

PM talked about the political developments in Armenia stating that the country is steadfastly moving forward towards the way of democracy which is an internal belief and value for our society and not a foreign policy orientation. The head of government also talked about the consistent work in the fight with corruption as well as the initiated reforms in different fields.

Deputy Assistant Secretary stated that the government of US is interested in the development of democracy, progress in economy as well as in other priority fields in Armenia. He also stated that US is ready to assist Armenia in making these reforms, reports the press service of the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged thoughts about Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, the current international situation, regional challenges and list of other issues.

Earlier it was reported that Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs (NSA) of USA, John Bolton will be travelling to Armenia. The aim of his visit was stated to be “advancing American interests on a range of security issues”. This will be a regional visit as Bolton will also be visiting Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. “On October 20th I'll be travelling to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia to meet with my counterparts and other senior officials to advance American interests on a range of security issues”, stated Bolton in his message.

 Top stories
Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Armenians take to the streets again to support PM PashinyanArmenians take to the streets again to support PM Pashinyan
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
CEC sums up Yerevan elections, distributes mandatesCEC sums up Yerevan elections, distributes mandates
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
Armenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM PashinyanArmenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM Pashinyan
According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Russia refutes $100 mln military loan deal with Armenia canceled
Armenia ex-President signals return to politics
Armenia to start producing new Kalashnikov rifles
Armenia PM says everyone, including Russia should adapt to new situation
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Archive for October 15, 2018
Other news in this section
 Latest news
District named “Sidney” to be built in Artsakh’s Qaravajar city by funds of Australian-Armenians
Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle is pregnant
French company to open new ski resort in Armenia
Armenians of Tbilisi protest for protection of city’s Armenian heritage