About half of Earth’s population lives on $5,5 per day

October 17, 2018 - 17:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - About half of Earth’s population- 46% or 3,4 bn. people struggles to meet their basic needs and lives on $5,5 per day. These results were published in World Bank’s report about poverty issues.

On October 17, when world celebrates International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, World Bank published the results of the report which present the situation of 2015.

“More than 1,9 bn people or 26,2% of world’s population lived on $3,2 per day in 2015. About half of the population- 46% lived daily on $5,5”, states the report as passed by RIA Novosti.

Although the number of extreme poor population (who only has daily $1,9) decreased to up to 10% of world population, the issue of poverty however still exists and the reduction rates slowed down. According to WB, this is a consequence of the fact that as a result of economic development a major part of poor population currently lives in more developed countries.

It was also stated that the problem is being faster dealt with in the countries of East Asia and Pacific regions, where the income of the poorest population increased in average by 4,7% during 2010-2015.

Meanwhile income growth of the population in Europe and Central Asia has slowed down.

