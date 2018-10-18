// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Constantinople-Armenian photographer, Ara Güler dies at 90

Constantinople-Armenian photographer, Ara Güler dies at 90
October 18, 2018 - 18:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - On the evening of October 17, world famous Constantinople-Armenian photographer, Ara Güler passed away at the age of 90, reports Turkish press.

The death cause of the legendary photographer was reported to be cardiac arrest.

Ara Güler is a world famous Constantinople-Armenian photographer and journalist. He is often nicknamed as “Eye of Istanbul” or “Photographer of Istanbul”.

Güler was born in Istanbul in 1928 in the family of Armenians. He held hundreds of exhibitions all around the world and published many books. He photographed Winston Churchill, Maria Callas, John Berger, Bernard Russell, Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso, Inga Gandhi, Sergei Parajanov and many others. Güler was awarded with French Legion d’ honneur, Turkish Grand prize of culture and art in 2005, and New York’s Lucie Award in 2009.

Many works of Ara Güler are possible to find in different international institutions such as National Library of France in Paris, Sheldon Art collection in Nebraska University, as well as in private collections of Boston, Chicago and New York. His photos are also exhibited in Museum Ludwig located in German Cologne city. In summer of 2013, Ara Güler was in Armenia. His exhibition titled “Hello” was opened in the National Gallery where about 100 photos taken from different parts of the world were presented. The exhibition is permanent.

Related links:
Ria.ru: Умер легендарный турецкий фотожурналист Ара Гюлер
 Top stories
44th César Award will be dedicated to Charles Aznavour44th César Award will be dedicated to Charles Aznavour
The 44th annual César Award will be dedicated to legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour who passed away on October 1.
International Contemporary Art Exhibition opening in YerevanInternational Contemporary Art Exhibition opening in Yerevan
“We hope the exhibition will help Armenia reach international podiums easily and more often,” Hakobyan said.
ZAZ to arrive in Armenia for Francophonie gala concertZAZ to arrive in Armenia for Francophonie gala concert
French singer-songwriter ZAZ will perform at a concert set to be held in Yerevan on the sidelines of the Summit of La Francophonie
The Art Newspaper: New York's Met Museum brings Armenia to the foreThe Art Newspaper: New York's Met Museum brings Armenia to the fore
Armenia, on the far eastern border of the Western world, has long been overlooked in the history of Christian art.
Partner news
 Articles
Terry George

The Oscar-winning helmer who hopes to return to Armenia many, many times

 Most popular in the section
Experiment: Kids react to famous System Of A Down songs
SKINS: A new exhibition at the Armenian Museum of America
System of a Down announce first U.S. tour dates for 2018
Fans claim to have revealed "Game of Thrones" last ever scene
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Pashinyan: Operative connection was established between governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan
Kocharyan to form new opposition party
MFA of Russia commented on announcements of US Ambassador to Armenia
Armenia improves position in Armenia improves position in Global Competitiveness Index by 2 points