Constantinople-Armenian photographer, Ara Güler dies at 90
October 18, 2018 - 18:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On the evening of October 17, world famous Constantinople-Armenian photographer, Ara Güler passed away at the age of 90, reports Turkish press.
The death cause of the legendary photographer was reported to be cardiac arrest.
Ara Güler is a world famous Constantinople-Armenian photographer and journalist. He is often nicknamed as “Eye of Istanbul” or “Photographer of Istanbul”.
Güler was born in Istanbul in 1928 in the family of Armenians. He held hundreds of exhibitions all around the world and published many books. He photographed Winston Churchill, Maria Callas, John Berger, Bernard Russell, Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso, Inga Gandhi, Sergei Parajanov and many others. Güler was awarded with French Legion d’ honneur, Turkish Grand prize of culture and art in 2005, and New York’s Lucie Award in 2009.
Many works of Ara Güler are possible to find in different international institutions such as National Library of France in Paris, Sheldon Art collection in Nebraska University, as well as in private collections of Boston, Chicago and New York. His photos are also exhibited in Museum Ludwig located in German Cologne city. In summer of 2013, Ara Güler was in Armenia. His exhibition titled “Hello” was opened in the National Gallery where about 100 photos taken from different parts of the world were presented. The exhibition is permanent.
