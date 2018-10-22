Tonoyan presented security environment around Armenia to Giuliani

PanARMENIAN.Net - On October 22, the Acting Defence Minister of RA, Davit Tonoyan presented the security environment around Armenia to the ex-Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani who is currently in Armenia.

Giuliani is on a private visit in Armenia on the invitation of the Director of Russian-Armenian Union, Ara Abrahamyan. The sides exchanged opinions regarding list of regional and international questions. They specifically highlighted the significance of the role of US’s and in particular New York’s Armenian diaspora in the internal life of the country as well as in Armenian-American relations, reported the Press Service of Ministry of Defence.

Giuliani participates in the 3rd International Conference of Eurasian Partnership in Yerevan.

US President’s Cyber Security Adviser, ex-Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.