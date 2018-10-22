// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Tonoyan presented security environment around Armenia to Giuliani

Tonoyan presented security environment around Armenia to Giuliani
October 22, 2018 - 16:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - On October 22, the Acting Defence Minister of RA, Davit Tonoyan presented the security environment around Armenia to the ex-Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani who is currently in Armenia.

Giuliani is on a private visit in Armenia on the invitation of the Director of Russian-Armenian Union, Ara Abrahamyan. The sides exchanged opinions regarding list of regional and international questions. They specifically highlighted the significance of the role of US’s and in particular New York’s Armenian diaspora in the internal life of the country as well as in Armenian-American relations, reported the Press Service of Ministry of Defence.

Giuliani participates in the 3rd International Conference of Eurasian Partnership in Yerevan.

US President’s Cyber Security Adviser, ex-Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

 Top stories
Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Armenians take to the streets again to support PM PashinyanArmenians take to the streets again to support PM Pashinyan
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
CEC sums up Yerevan elections, distributes mandatesCEC sums up Yerevan elections, distributes mandates
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
Armenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM PashinyanArmenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM Pashinyan
According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Russia refutes $100 mln military loan deal with Armenia canceled
Armenia ex-President signals return to politics
Armenia to start producing new Kalashnikov rifles
Armenia PM says everyone, including Russia should adapt to new situation
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia needs to pay off $1,055 billion worth state debt in 2020
President of Armenia to participate in World Investment Forum
Pashinyan: people started blocking streets for any problem they have
Venice Commission welcomes new electoral code and early elections