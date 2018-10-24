National Assembly to discuss election of new Armenia PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - A session of the Armenian National Assembly started in Yerevan on Wednesday, October 24 and is set to discuss the election of a new Prime Minister.

The current acting PM Nikol Pashinyan, who swept to power back in May after leading a nationwide movement against the former authorities, is the only candidate for the post.

61 lawmaker are participating in the session on Wednesday.

Pashinyan resigned on October 16. The National Assembly is set to fail to elect a new PM throughout two weeks to pave the way for the dissolution of the parliament.

Snap parliamentary elections are slated for December.