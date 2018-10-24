Armenia confirms communication established with Azerbaijan
October 24, 2018 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that communication has been established between the Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told a press briefing on Wednesday, October 24 that the communications is “a real, working” one.
“The establishment of communication is aimed at the formation and strengthening of an atmosphere of peace,” Naghdalyan said.
Asked whether the authorities of the two countries have reached out to each other after a soldier of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) army was wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border shooting, Naghdalyan said no public statements are available after the contacts.
Hayk Sargsyan (b. 1999) was wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border shooting on Tuesday. The serviceman was immediately taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as satisfactory. An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
