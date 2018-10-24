OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to visit Armenia, Artsakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will visit the region, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Wednesday, October 24.

The mediators are expected to visit not only Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Naghdalyan revealed.

Naghdalyan earlier confirmed that communication has been established between the Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities.