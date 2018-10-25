Yerevan among 10 best cities for tech career: Enterprise Times

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital of Yerevan is one of the world's 10 best cities offering tech career opportunities right now, according to a compilation by Enterprise Times.

"Research shows that by 2025, the need for programmers in Armenia will have tripled to 30,000. This is largely due to the ever-increasing innovation in their tech sector. A sector that is growing at an annual rate of 20% and shows no signs of slowing down," the article says.

"If you haven’t previous considered a move to the country previously, it’s worth considering. Cost of living is very low, crime rates are low and culture is in abundance.

"Currently the main speaking languages are Armenian & Russian but the English language is becoming more and more popular."

Also in the top 10 are San Francisco, New York, Austin, Singapore, Melbourne, London, Stockholm, Bangalore and Toronto.