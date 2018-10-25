Yerevan among 10 best cities for tech career: Enterprise Times
October 25, 2018 - 11:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital of Yerevan is one of the world's 10 best cities offering tech career opportunities right now, according to a compilation by Enterprise Times.
"Research shows that by 2025, the need for programmers in Armenia will have tripled to 30,000. This is largely due to the ever-increasing innovation in their tech sector. A sector that is growing at an annual rate of 20% and shows no signs of slowing down," the article says.
"If you haven’t previous considered a move to the country previously, it’s worth considering. Cost of living is very low, crime rates are low and culture is in abundance.
"Currently the main speaking languages are Armenian & Russian but the English language is becoming more and more popular."
Also in the top 10 are San Francisco, New York, Austin, Singapore, Melbourne, London, Stockholm, Bangalore and Toronto.
Top stories
According to the Deputy Minister, the agreement was reached during a recent visit by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan to Los Angeles.
Apple announced iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, which will be available in Armenia beginning September 28.
Turnover in the tech sector has swelled from a humble $96 million in 2008 to over $765 million in 2017.
The Note 9 will be sold in two configurations: there’s a 128GB / 6GB RAM model for $999 and a top-tier 512GB/8GB RAM version for $1,250.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. explores weapons sales to Armenia: Trump adviser "If it’s a question of buying Russian military equipment versus buying U.S. military equipment, we’d prefer the latter," he said.
Israeli strikes shake Gaza after Hamas retaliate to Israeli fire The three rockets fired into Israel, all fell into open fields. Israel claims to have shot down one of the rockets.
European parliament approves single-use plastics ban The proposed legislation is described as a clampdown on “the top 10 plastic products that most often end up in the ocean.”
13th International Microelectronics Olympiad wraps in Armenia The final stage of the 13th Annual Microelectronics Olympiad took place at the Synopsys Armenia Education Department in Armenia.