Postcard celebrating Int'l Philatelic Exhibition cancelled in Yerevan
October 25, 2018 - 16:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On October 25 a special two-sided postcard dedicated to the International Philatelic Exhibition was cancelled by HayPost CJSC with a special postmark in the premises of Yerevan History Museum within the framework of the International Philatelic Exhibition dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan and arranged by the Union of Philatelists of Armenia.
With a print run of 500 pcs, the postcard was authored by HayPost designer David Dovlatyan.
The postcard depicts a fragment of a panoramic view of Yerevan at night against the background of Mount Ararat, Zvartnots airport, the aerial view of the Republic Square and a photo taken from the stairs of the Cascade.
The souvenir sheet was cancelled by the Acting Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Armen Arzumanyan, the Director of the Yerevan History Museum Armine Sargsyan, the Chairman of HayPost Juan Pablo Gechidjian, the President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan..
