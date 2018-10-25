European parliament approves single-use plastics ban
October 25, 2018 - 18:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed a wide-ranging ban on single-use plastics in an effort to tackle pollution in seas, fields and waterways, The Guardian reports.
Under the proposed directive, items such as plastic straws, cotton swabs, disposable plastic plates and cutlery would be banned by 2021, and 90% of plastic bottle recycled by 2025.
Described by the European commission as a clampdown on “the top 10 plastic products that most often end up in the ocean”, the proposed legislation passed 571 votes to 53.
Labour MEPs said the EU plan must be respected by the UK after Brexit. Seb Dance, the party’s environment spokesman in the European parliament, said: “These new measures will slash the use of single-use plastics in the EU. With more than 700,000 plastic bottles littered in the UK every day, it would be negligent if the UK does not maintain these new targets if we leave the EU.
Sign up to the Green Light email to get the planet's most important stories Read more “Unless the UK mirrors EU action on plastics after Brexit, the Tories risk turning the UK into a dumping ground for cheap, non-recyclable plastics.”
Much plastic waste is washed into the ocean, where it may take centuries to fully degrade. Lightweight single-use items are among the most problematic of plastics because they can easily travel long distances, absorbing toxins along the way that damage marine flora and fauna.
The proposed legislation catapults the EU into a leadership position in tackling the growing plastic pollution crisis.
EU states still have to back the directive before it becomes law, but commission sources said they were optimistic that action would continue to move quickly.
“We hope to have a vote in the European council in November,” one told the Guardian. “If all goes well, we could have it in law by the end of the year.”
The UK is yet to bring forward primary legislation addressing the plastics issue despite publication of more than 20 consultations on the matter since the general election last year.
In February, the environment secretary, Michael Gove, became embroiled in a Twitter spat with the European commission’s first vice-president, Frans Timmerans, in which he denied that the EU was one step ahead of the UK in tackling the problem. Similar measures regarding single-use plastics are expected to be announced by the chancellor, Philip Hammond, the budget on Monday.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. explores weapons sales to Armenia: Trump adviser "If it’s a question of buying Russian military equipment versus buying U.S. military equipment, we’d prefer the latter," he said.
Postcard celebrating Int'l Philatelic Exhibition cancelled in Yerevan On October 25 a special two-sided postcard dedicated to the International Philatelic Exhibition was cancelled by HayPost.
Researchers find 'oldest weapons ever discovered in North America' The 'numerous' weapons found 40 miles northwest of Austin could point to two separate migrations into North America.
Armenia awarded in Switzerland for efficient business procedures Business Armenia’s grants specialist Bella Manoukian on October 24 participated in Global Enterprise Registration event.