Sinéad O'Connor converts to Islam

PanARMENIAN.Net - Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor has announced she has converted to Islam, the BBC reports.

The artist, who is best known for her 1990 hit version of the song Nothing Compares 2 U, said she had changed her name to Shuhada'.

In a message on Twitter, she thanked fellow Muslims for their support.

She has said that her decision was "the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey" and uploaded a video of herself singing the adhan, or Islamic call to prayer.

On Thursday, October 25, Irish Imam Shaykh Dr Umar al-Qadri posted a video of the singer saying the Islamic declaration of faith.

It is not the first time O'Connor, who legally changed her name to Magda Davitt last year, has publicly spoken about religion.

In 1992, she sparked controversy after ripping up a photograph of the Pope live on US television.

Seven years later, she was ordained by a breakaway church in Lourdes. The Catholic Church, which does not allow women to become priests, did not recognise the ceremony.