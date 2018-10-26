// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

How LSD changes perception: Researchers explain

How LSD changes perception: Researchers explain
October 26, 2018 - 14:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Psychedelic drugs such as LSD have a profound impact on human consciousness, particularly perception. Researchers at Yale and the University of Zurich provide new insight into the psychedelic effects of LSD on the brain and potential therapeutic uses of the drug, YaleNews says.

The new data indicate that LSD triggers a reduction of functional connections between regions of the brain governing cognitive processes and increases connectivity in brain networks associated with sensory functions. It does so by stimulating a particular receptor for the neurotransmitter serotonin (serotonin-2A or 5HT2A receptor). The 5HT2A receptor has been implicated in the regulation of mood and cognition.

Using gene expression maps and data-driven tools to measure brain-wide communication, the team was able to infer the patterns of brain signals in subjects who had taken LSD and identify the 5HT2A receptor as a crucial mechanism leading to changes in perception and thought.

“There is a net effect of LSD on the entire brain but the effect is not uniform,” explained Alan Anticevic, assistant professor of psychiatry and psychology and co-senior author of the paper, which appears in the journal eLife.

In recent years, scientists have become increasingly interested in the use of psychedelics to treat mental health disorders such as depression. While serotonin plays a key role in maintaining mood balance and decreased levels are associated with depression, another immediate impact of the new findings may be in the treatment of schizophrenia, Anticevic suggested.

Most schizophrenia patients are treated with atypical antipsychotic drugs, which block some of the serotonin receptors identified by the new study. However, many patients don’t respond well to such treatments.

“Clinicians may be able to identify individual patients most likely to benefit from these drugs by looking for similar patterns of brain activity identified in the study,” noted Katrin Preller, assistant professor at the University of Zurich and visiting professor at Yale, who is the lead author of the paper.

Using a technology optimized by Anticevic and Dr. John Murray, assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale and co-author on the paper, researchers pinpointed gene activity in the brain and showed how it influences neurotransmitter function.

In the 1960s, Yale researchers Daniel X. Freedman, Nicholas Giarman, and George Aghajanian first implicated the serotonin system, and the 5HT2A receptor, in the actions of LSD, noted Dr. John Krystal, professor and chair of psychiatry at Yale.

“It has taken over 50 years and technical advances in brain imaging and molecular neuroscience to enable us to build on the earlier work in mechanistic clinical research,” Krystal said. “This path, and other related research strategies will take us deeper in our search for the roots of human consciousness and the biology of mental illness.”

Franz Vollenweider of Zurich is co-senior author of the paper.

Related links:
YaleNews. Researchers explain how LSD changes perception
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
After Russian plane crash, U.S. Navy says ready to provide assistance
Scientists edge closer to treating heart failure
Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back
Researchers unveil what could help you fall asleep more easily
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
VivaCell-MTS: iPhone XR smartphones available for preorder The new handset has the largest LCD display in the history of iPhones, a 6.1 inch HD rubber display, 12MP wide-angle camera.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan unveils new UNICEF video (video) "Children with disabilities must be a part of, not apart from, the daily lives of their families, communities and societies," he said.
Samsung to reportedly launch an affordable version of Galaxy S10 The Suwon, South Korea-based company is in talks with Verizon Communications Inc. to launch its Galaxy S10 in the U.S.
Armenian lifters win two gold medals at European Championships Andranik Karapetyan and Hakob Mkrtchyan won gold medals at the U23 event of the European Junior & U23 Weightlifting Championships.