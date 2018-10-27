Suicide attack in Afghanistan leaves 5 police officers dead

PanARMENIAN.Net - Explosion of a bomb-laden car claimed the lives of 5 police officers and injured 12 more in Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak Province on Saturday, a governor spokesman said, according to IRNA.

Speaking to local media, Abdul Rahman Mangal said the attacker detonated the car near the police center in Maidan Wardak.

The attacker targeted a number of police officers who attended the place for training courses, he said.

The injured police officers were taken to the hospital, Mangal added.

No group or individual has yet claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Wardak Province, also called Wardag or simply Wardak Province, is one of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, located in the central region of Afghanistan.