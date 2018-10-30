Cherry blossoms planted in Ukraine in memory of Charles Aznavour

PanARMENIAN.Net - Representatives of the Armenian Diaspora in Kiev have planted sakuras (cherry blossoms) in one of the central parks of the Ukranian capital, where an Armenian khachkar also stands, in memory of the late world-famous French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

Primate of the Ukrainian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Marcos Hovhannisyan, Director of the Department of Religions and Nationalities of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine Andrei Yurash, representatives of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, the Kiev Armenian community and youth organizations, as well as diaspora activists participated in the process.

Aznavour died on October 1 at the age of 94. Born to Armenian immigrants, he sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.

He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

Fans and admirers worldwide have been holding candlelit vigils all around the globe to mourn the passing of the beloved singer and songwriter.