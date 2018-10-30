Pieces from Armenia History Museum to go on show at British Museum

PanARMENIAN.Net - The British Museum in London will host the exhibition “I am Ashurbanipal: King of the World, King of Assyria,” from November 8, 2018 to February 24, 2019, which is also set to feature samples from the History Museum of Armenia.

King Ashurbanipal of Assyria (r. 669–c. 631 BC) was the most powerful man on earth. He described himself in inscriptions as ‘king of the world’, and his reign from the city of Nineveh (now in northern Iraq) marked the high point of the Assyrian empire, which stretched from the shores of the eastern Mediterranean to the mountains of western Iran.

The major exhibition tells the story of Ashurbanipal through an unparalleled collection of Assyrian treasures and rare loans.

“Step into Ashurbanipal’s world through displays that evoke the splendour of his palace, with its spectacular sculptures, sumptuous furnishings and exotic gardens. Marvel at the workings of Ashurbanipal’s great library, the first in the world to be created with the ambition of housing all knowledge under one roof. Come face to face with one of history’s greatest forgotten kings,” the Museum said in the event description.

200 exhibits, including 120 from the British Museum’s collections, 10 loans from the History Museum of Armenia and 70 others from the museums of Paris, Berlin, Saint Petersburg, the Vatican and Nicosia (Sicily), will be showcased in London.