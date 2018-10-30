Asphalt laid for Azerbaijan's Aliyev in agropark, again
October 30, 2018 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva on Sunday, October 28 attended the opening of an agropark.
Like on previous occasions, it was decided that the shoes of the President of Azerbaijan should not touch the ground, and a surface coat of asphalt was laid up to the edge of the acreage form Alyev and his wife to safely pose for pictures.
Photos published online show the Azerbaijani President and his wife standing on an island of asphalt, laid directly on the ground near the sown area.
This is not the first time that industry representatives in Azerbaijan go to great lengths to provide more comfort for their President. An Agropark District was recently inaugurated in the Goranboy region of Azerbaijan, with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev also attending the opening ceremony.
The president tried to get photos in the style of "Gladiator", a Hollywood film in which the main character is walking through a wheatfield.
However, everything didn’t go as planned: pictures taken on that day reveal that a surface coat of asphalt was laid up to the edge of the field so that Aliyev can touch the ears of wheat in front of cameras.
