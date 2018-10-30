Pashinyan nominated as Armenia PM for second time
October 30, 2018 - 13:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has again been nominated for the Armenian PM's post ahead of the second stage of election on Thursday, November 1.
The acting Premier was nominated for the post in the first stage on October 24 too but, as planned in advance, was not elected to pave the way for the dissolution of the National Assembly.
Only then will it be possible to hold snap parliamentary elections which are slated for December 2018.
Pashinyan, who swept to power back in May after leading a nationwide movement against the former authorities, was the only candidate for the post last week.
Lawmaker Lena Nazaryan said in a Facebook post that Pashinyan’s nomination was a mere formality, which will respect procedures defined in the Armenian Constitution.
